Morgan City police searching for runaway 12-year-old

MORGAN CITY - Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen Monday night.

Evangeline Mondragon, 12, was last seen Monday just before 9 p.m. wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who knows about Mondragon's whereabouts should contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.