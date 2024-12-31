71°
Morgan City police searching for runaway 12-year-old

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen Monday night. 

Evangeline Mondragon, 12, was last seen Monday just before 9 p.m. wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone who knows about Mondragon's whereabouts should contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605.

