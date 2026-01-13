60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Morgan City Police: Baton Rouge man arrested for stalking, video voyeurism

2 hours 27 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 13 2026 Jan 13, 2026 January 13, 2026 2:33 PM January 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - The Morgan City Police Department arrested a Baton Rouge man after a stalking investigation involving a Morgan City resident, officers said.

Blaine Sylvester, 22, was arrested on a warrant for stalking and criminal trespassing on Jan. 9, officials said. As the investigation continued, he was booked for simple burglary, video voyeurism and criminal trespassing.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.

