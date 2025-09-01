Morgan City mother missing for more than 4 years, daughter seeks answers in case

MORGAN CITY - Four years after her mother's disappearance in Baton Rouge, a woman is still searching for answers on where Mary Ann Landry may be.

Landry, originally from Morgan City, was last seen four years ago by her boyfriend, J.R. Ard, who said he dropped her off at Home Depot on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

Landry's daughter, Macy Wiggins, says that's when she last heard from her mother.

"It's a very tricky case that has not been solved, and it sucks," Wiggins said.

Wiggins says that recently, the Baton Rouge Police Department visited Home Depot to review surveillance footage from the time Landry disappeared, but they were told it had been too long for the video to still exist.

She says she does not believe the account that Ard gave about her mother's disappearance and is still looking for answers about where her mother may be. Even though both the Baton Rouge and Morgan City police departments consider Landry a missing person, Wiggins says she thinks something more nefarious may have happened.

"We got a phone call from J.R.'s dad's girlfriend at the time, and she said she walked in to a conversation between J.R., my mom's ex-boyfriend, and the dad, and J.R. was freaking out, saying he accidentally overdosed Mary and she's dead," she said.

She said that the two had a toxic relationship.

"He beat her several times, so why would he not kill her, you know? He had a motive for sure," she said.

Wiggins said her mother was on drugs before she disappeared.

"That doesn't define her, you know. I just wanted to put it out there because if she is still alive, I don't know what she could possibly look like," she said

With Ard recently passing away, and her mother's case going cold, it only leaves her family frustrated.

"I honestly think he killed her, or something led to it, and she's buried somewhere or thrown across a river," she said. "I hate to say that, but I truly think he did something to her body."

Wiggins says that Landry was a mother to three and a grandmother to children she may never meet.

"She wouldn't even know I had a daughter right now, but I know if she did, she would be spoiling her."

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for an update on the current status of the investigation.