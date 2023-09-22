89°
Morgan City man fined after skinning alligator taken from unapproved area
MORGAN CITY - A man was cited for an alligator hunting violation after he allegedly took a large alligator out of an unapproved area and skinned it.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Clifford Roberts, 58, took the over-10-foot gator from an unapproved area north of Gueydan and tagged it with a label from an approved area.
Taking an alligator from an unapproved area can bring up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.
