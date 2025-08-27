90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Morgan City Fire Department works house fire Wednesday morning on Fourth Street

Wednesday, August 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MORGAN CITY - Crews worked a house fire Wednesday morning on Fourth Street, the Morgan City Fire Department said.

Officials said heavy fire and smoke could be seen from Berwick, and the Berwick Fire Department was called for assistance.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and the structure was overhauled for hot spots," the fire department said.

