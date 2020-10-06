Morgan City declares state of emergency, closes flood gates

MORGAN CITY - Workers in Morgan City spent the afternoon closing flood gates on the Atchafalaya River to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Delta.

"We're closing all our flood gates up to eight foot elevation. We'll wait and see what the forecast does, if it continues to shift to the west of the Atchafalaya, that puts us on the bad side, so we may shutter up to nine feet," Mayor Frank Grizzaffi said.

Even though potential landfall is still four days out, the mayor declared a state of emergency this afternoon.

"Last couple of storms--one hit us to the west, one hit us to the east. We've had some good fortune, but I believe that good fortune has run its course," he said.

Some residents agree that their luck may have run out.

"I'm concerned," long-time resident Karen Sehon said. "I don't think we're going to dodge it this time."

As of today, no evacuations have been ordered.