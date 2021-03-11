More warmth and less sleep

Mid-March warmth will continue through the weekend. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend as clocks go ahead one hour. The sun will set at 7:12pm Sunday.

Next 24 Hours: Another partly cloudy night is ahead with low temperatures in the low 60s. Friday will offer another mix of clouds and blue sky as high temperatures near 80 degrees with southeast winds of 10mph.

Up Next: The weekend will begin with a persistence forecast. Saturday is expected to have partly sunny skies, starting temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon readings hitting the low 80s. A stray, light shower is possible but the majority of locations will be rain free. A better shot at showers and thunderstorms will come on Sunday. A storm system in the Lower Midwest will send a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms into southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. At this time, the threat for severe weather is very low locally, and it is possible the precipitation is falling apart as it moves into the local area creating only scattered coverage. That storm system will be slow moving and struggle to get into the Gulf South but could continue some rain chances into next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: With little change to winds on Friday and a strengthening upper level ridge, expect a continuation of the warming trend with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. The onshore flow, or advance of low level moisture, may be just enough to spark an isolated, light shower with the instability caused by daytime warming. However, the ridge over the Gulf of Mexico will keep any organized precipitation well away from the area through Saturday. A potent storm system responsible for major snow accumulations in the Rockies will move into the Lower Midwest on Sunday. An associated cold front will cross the Texas into northwestern Louisiana by nighttime. This feature will be weakening on approach to the local area and so scattered showers and thunderstorms are the going forecast. There is a threat for severe weather in northern parts of Louisiana, but the severe weather ingredients drop off considerably locally. The front is expected to stall over the central Gulf Coast region on Monday with showers lingering as the boundary washes out on Tuesday. Another quick moving storm system will kick through the southern and central Plains by midweek bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

--Josh

