More vaccination events are popping up around the capital city

Saturday, March 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - More community vaccination events are popping up this week in Baton Rouge, including two in the Scotlandville area of the capital city.

"I'm from Scotlandville and I brought a few people, encouraged them to come," Janice Harrell said.

She got her shot Saturday at the Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Rev. Clee Ernest Lowe, the pastor of Greater Mt. Carmel.

He requested that the state health department hold a vaccination event in the Scotlandville community.

"Our folks are not going downtown, going to the southeast portion of the city parish where the vaccine was first placed," Rev. Lowe said.

Around 600 people pre-registered for the vaccine at the church, but they had extra doses for those who didn't sign up.

The Greater Mt. Carmel church will have another community vaccination event on Sunday.

