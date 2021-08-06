More U.S. restaurants, businesses requiring proof of vaccination

Businesses and restaurants in some of the U.S.'s busiest cities are requiring patrons to provide proof of COVID vaccination before entering.

Cities like Philadelphia, Seattle, and Atlanta are seeing a trend in certain businesses and restaurants exercising their legal right to require that everyone who enters the premises be vaccinated.

Though U.S. law prohibits businesses from discriminating against patrons based on race, sex, religion, and medical disability, vaccinations are not included on that list.

Though the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says potential customers are not obligated to say whether they're vaccinated or not, businesses are legally allowed to ask for proof of vaccination without violating HIPPA rights. Should a state implement a law that requires restaurants to serve people without the vaccine, such a law could impact the federally allowed request for proof of vaccination mentioned above. So, for some, stopping here and there for a bite to eat during a cross-country road trip may not be as simple as it was in the past.

To make life somewhat easier in this regard, companies like Yelp are updating their apps with features that allow businesses to communicate whether or not they require proof of vaccination status.

Delish says Yelp's users will be able to see two things: “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated.” Upon pulling up a restaurant’s page, the vaccination information (if available) will appear under the name and star rating.

Earlier this year, Yelp added a feature to allow users to review a restaurant's COVID procedures.

Delish also notes that the company is seeing a recent increase in reviews related to opinions on the COVID vaccine rather than their first-hand experience at the business.

To curb this and protect businesses from “review bombing,” the site is monitoring pages that activate new vaccination information.