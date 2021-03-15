More than half-a-million people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana hit another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday, announcing that more than 500,000 people had been fully vaccinated.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 533,644 people had completed their vaccine series, which includes those who received both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Monday, 917,628 across the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. More than 1.4 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana so far.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to include most adults have a pre-existing medical condition. You can read about those eligibility requirements here.