More than 900 nursing home employees laid off after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuation

INDEPENDENCE - Hundreds of employees who worked for nursing homes that moved more than 800 residents to a makeshift shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida have lost their jobs in wake of the disastrous evacuation.

More than a dozen residents have died since they were crammed into the warehouse at the end of August, though the state has only attributed five of those deaths as being "storm-related." The Louisiana Department of Health executed a mass evacuation at the shelter after receiving reports of the horrid conditions reported inside.

In the weeks that followed, the state revoked the licenses of the seven nursing home that evacuated residents to the site. Several lawsuits have also been filed against Bob Dean, who owns the nursing homes and is currently fighting a legal battle to have their permits reinstated.

Below is a breakdown of the employees impacted by the layoffs.

-Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Houma - 152 employees

-Maison DeVille Nursing Home in Harvey - 94 employees

-St. Elizabeth’s Caring in Harvey - 137 employees

-Park Place Healthcare in Gretna- 137 employees

-River Palms Nursing and Rehab in New Orleans - 158 employees

-Maison Orleans Health Care Center - 178 employees

-South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab - 107 employees