More than 870 structures destroyed in California's Dixie Fire

Greenville, California after Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, California - As the second largest in California's history, the Dixie Fire has now destroyed 873 structures and damaged another 61, according to CalFire.

As of Tuesday much of the fire has yet to be contained and 16,035 more structures remain at risk, CNN reports.

The city of Greenville in Plumas County was nearly destroyed after the fire tore through it. and Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has vowed to help the community rebuild.

Spent the day in Greenville, surveying damage from the #DixieFire and discussing ongoing firefighting efforts.



This is all that’s left of the post office.



Our hearts ache for this town.



Greenville—though this moment may seem insurmountable, we’ll be there to help you rebuild. pic.twitter.com/Zb0JualbR3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 8, 2021

The Dixie Fire swept through a total of 482,047 acres over the course of about 27 days and is only 22% contained, officials say.

So far this year, a total of 40,000 wildfires have destroyed more than 3.6 million acres of land in the Unites States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).