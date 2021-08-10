88°
More than 870 structures destroyed in California's Dixie Fire

1 hour 6 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, August 10 2021 Aug 10, 2021 August 10, 2021 9:58 AM August 10, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Greenville, California after Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, California - As the second largest in California's history, the Dixie Fire has  now destroyed 873 structures and damaged another 61, according to CalFire.

As of Tuesday much of the fire has yet to be contained and 16,035 more structures remain at risk, CNN reports.

The city of Greenville in Plumas County was nearly destroyed after the fire tore through it. and Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has vowed to help the community rebuild.  

The Dixie Fire swept through a total of 482,047 acres over the course of about 27 days and is only 22% contained, officials say.

So far this year, a total of 40,000 wildfires have destroyed more than 3.6 million acres of land in the Unites States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

