More than 800 without power in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline on La. 621

GONZALES — La. 621 in Gonzales near the railroad tracks was partially blocked Friday morning after a tree fell onto power lines, causing a power outage west of the area.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the incident around 4:41 a.m.

According to Entergy's outage map, 885 customers were without power after the downed tree broke the power lines. Crews estimate that power will be restored by 7:30 a.m. Earlier in the day, more than 1,300 people were without power.

Deputies said that La. 621 eastbound was still open, but that drivers should expect delays.