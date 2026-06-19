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More than 800 without power in Gonzales after downed tree strikes powerline on La. 621

1 hour 26 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 5:53 AM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — La. 621 in Gonzales near the railroad tracks was partially blocked Friday morning after a tree fell onto power lines, causing a power outage west of the area. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office first reported the incident around 4:41 a.m. 

According to Entergy's outage map, 885 customers were without power after the downed tree broke the power lines. Crews estimate that power will be restored by 7:30 a.m. Earlier in the day, more than 1,300 people were without power.

Deputies said that La. 621 eastbound was still open, but that drivers should expect delays.

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