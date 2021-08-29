More than 80 New York first responders heading to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - More than 80 first responders from New York are on their way to the capital area to assist local authorities once Hurricane Ida passes.

New York Police Department said on social media that the group of police officers, firefighters, emergency management officers and K9 units will be traveling south Sunday afternoon.

Safe travels. With rescue equipment packed @fema US&R NY-TF1 is on the way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over 80 specially trained personnel from the NYPD, FDNY and NYC OEM along with 6 NYPD ESU search & rescue #K9 will be assisting in the rescue efforts during #Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/NnY2iGKuGr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 29, 2021

A team of 83 NYPD cops and FDNY firefighters are being deployed to help with #HurricaneIda leaving Brooklyn for Baton Rouge today pic.twitter.com/sTgOZRyVW5 — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) August 29, 2021

Hurricane Ida is currently making its way through southeastern Louisiana. The storm is expected to impact the Baton Rouge area but Sunday evening and will persist into Monday morning.