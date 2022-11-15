57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish in the dark Monday night

2 hours 29 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, November 14 2022 Nov 14, 2022 November 14, 2022 10:39 PM November 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish are in the dark Monday night after a lightning strike caused an outage. 

According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m. causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power. 

Trending News

Entergy crews cannot start work to restore power until the weather clears, which should happen around 3 a.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days