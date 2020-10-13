Over 32,000 without electricity in Louisiana Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, slightly more than 32,000 remain without power in Louisiana and in the capital region, just over 900 are without electricity, according to Entergy.

Entergy says 100% of their customers are expected to have power returned sometime Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning DEMCO tells WBRZ its crews have been successful in clearing debris from roadways, so now they're able to get to work on restoring power to homes and other buildings.

The news reflects the progress of both utility companies in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta's impact on the state.

The worst of the outages occurred Saturday, when more than 320,000 Entergy customers were without power across Louisiana and DEMCO reported that a quarter of its customers were without electricity.

In the Greater Baton Rouge area, power outages started around sunset as Delta made landfall on Friday evening. The outages continued as the night went on and weather conditions became increasingly severe, with whipping wind knocking trees onto lines and toppling poles.

On Saturday morning, Entergy was in the assessment phase of restoration and crews assessing damage would also be able to reconnect some customers, a spokesperson said.

By Sunday evening Entergy said crews had already restored power to over 200,000 customers, and estimated restoration times are now available for all customers who were impacted by the storm.

Entergy has a storm team of 8,500 responding to the approximately 110,000 customers still without power as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

About a quarter of DEMCO customers were without power Saturday morning - roughly 29,000, the majority in East Baton Rouge, too. Livingston power outages for DEMCO customers numbered about 8,600; Entergy reported about 5,600 outages in Livingston and just shy of 10,000 in Ascension.

A DEMCO spokesman said the electric co-op had been able to move its crews to total restoration operations as of Saturday midday. By Saturday morning, DEMCO was able to reconnect 11,381 customers.

In Baker, city officials warned early Saturday, half the city was without power and outages should be expected to linger through the weekend for some people.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported "major" transmission lines were damaged between Port Vincent and French Settlement late Friday. Transmission poles were seen hanging over the highways and some high powered lines fell onto the highway at the Colyell Bay Bridge, which had to be closed.

Entergy Parish Restoration Information

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 59

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 27

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

E. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 4,038

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 153

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

E. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 687

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 136

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

St. Helena Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 93

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

St. James Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 1

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 66

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored by tonight.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Number of outages as of 4:30 p.m.: 33

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.