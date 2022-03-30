68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 5K Entergy customers in the dark as storm rolls through

2 hours 50 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 3:30 PM March 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - More than 4,000 Entergy customers were out of power Wednesday afternoon as a line of thunderstorms bringing heavy winds rolled through the area. 

As of 5:00, the Entergy outage map reported 5,468 customers out in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Trending News

Click here to watch the latest forecast. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days