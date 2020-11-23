More than 500 turkeys given away to local families in need

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving staples, free flu shots and much more were given away Monday at the Martin Luther King Community Center.

The giveaway, organized annually by councilman LaMont Cole, benefits families in district 7 who are in need of food for the holidays. Fresh vegetables and non-perishable items were included in the haul to ensure those in the community had all they need for the holiday.

“We recognize that this is a food desert. There aren’t many grocery stores in the area. So for them to be able to provide fresh food, fresh veggies for the holiday is huge,” Cole said.

Those who drove through the giveaway also had the option to receive a flu shot from CVS Pharmacy, free of charge with insurance, as part of an attempt to keep the community safe and healthy during the holidays and amid a pandemic.

“We have so many families struggling because of unemployment due to COVID-19. We have so many families that can’t convene and celebrate like we usually do. So any extra blessing that we can provide to the community is important,” state Rep. Ted James said.