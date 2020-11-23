Latest Weather Blog
More than 500 turkeys given away to local families in need
BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving staples, free flu shots and much more were given away Monday at the Martin Luther King Community Center.
The giveaway, organized annually by councilman LaMont Cole, benefits families in district 7 who are in need of food for the holidays. Fresh vegetables and non-perishable items were included in the haul to ensure those in the community had all they need for the holiday.
“We recognize that this is a food desert. There aren’t many grocery stores in the area. So for them to be able to provide fresh food, fresh veggies for the holiday is huge,” Cole said.
Those who drove through the giveaway also had the option to receive a flu shot from CVS Pharmacy, free of charge with insurance, as part of an attempt to keep the community safe and healthy during the holidays and amid a pandemic.
“We have so many families struggling because of unemployment due to COVID-19. We have so many families that can’t convene and celebrate like we usually do. So any extra blessing that we can provide to the community is important,” state Rep. Ted James said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No decision yet in case involving former student suing LSU
-
Upswing in COVID testing as holidays approach
-
More than 500 turkeys given away to local families in need
-
City-parish officials voice frustrations after slew of violence in Baton Rouge
-
Arsonist set Circle K gas pump on fire early Monday morning
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana