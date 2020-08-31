Latest Weather Blog
More than 500 backlogged cases are part of 1,645 new COVID cases reported this weekend
WEEKEND: The state said 532 backlogged cases were among the 1,645 new COVID-19 cases reported to state health officials since Friday. The latest case information was revealed around noon Sunday and includes cases from both Saturday and Sunday.
The backlogged 532 cases were as old as July 1.
Last week, the average new cases each day fell between 630-800. As of Friday, there were 146,243 cases. That is expected to increase Sunday. About two-dozen deaths were reported overnight each day last week. As of Friday, there were 4,741 people dead from COVID-related illnesses since March. Friday, 900 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Louisiana.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (8/30):
Ascension: 3,324 cases / 92 deaths
Assumption: 664 cases / 22 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 13,727 cases / 411 deaths
East Feliciana: 1,079 cases / 43 deaths
Iberville: 1,331 cases / 54 deaths
Livingston: 3,368 cases / 65 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 941 cases / 37 deaths
St. Helena: 367 cases / 2 death
St. James: 759 cases / 36 deaths
Tangipahoa: 4,030 cases / 97 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 832 cases / 39 deaths
West Feliciana: 549 cases / 20 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
