More than 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers in the dark Sunday night

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 57 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, May 25 2025 May 25, 2025 May 25, 2025 8:53 PM May 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 500 Entergy customers in Ascension Parish are in the dark — and the heat — after an outage Sunday night. 

The power went out shortly before 5:30 p.m. after an underground cable failed near Bluff Road and Manchac Road. The estimated restoration moved from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 

The company said it was unrelated to a widespread outage in New Orleans that knocked out power for more than 100,000 residents in Orleans and the surrounding parishes.

