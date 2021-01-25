More than 50 pets rescued from 'destroyed' house after homeowner dies

The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is asking for help after more than 50 pets were rescued from a home in serious disrepair after the owner died Friday.

According to the parish animal services, more than 50 pets were rescued from the "destroyed" home after paramedics found the body of the homeowner, who had called for help due to a medical emergency. Officials said inside there was "no water, few lights, and sadly a forgotten life."

"Pet feces feet deep, bugs, mites, rodents, and ammonia filled the home," the PCPAS said in a Facebook post.



The pets were said to be infested with fleas, have scabies, traumatized, and are in great need of medical assistance. Most of the pets were also blind, hairless, in poor condition, and likely have heartworms.



The rescued pets will be held for medical treatment for 30 days but will need help as soon as possible. The PCPAS is asking for supplies such as towels, puppy pads, heating pads, paper towels, antibiotic shampoo, and Vet Care.



You can also donate to the Bissell Pet Foundation.