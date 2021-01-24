More than 50 pets rescued from destroyed home in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is asking for help after more than 50 pets were rescued from a destroyed home on Friday.

According to the PCPAS, more than 50 pets were rescued from the destroyed home after officials discovered the dead body of the homeowner. Officials don't know how long the homeowner had been dead, but say there was " No water, few lights, and sadly a forgotten life."



"Pet feces feet deep, bugs, mites, rodents, and ammonia filled the home," said the PCPAS in a Facebook post.



The pets are infested with fleas, have scabies, traumatized, and are in great need of medical assistance.



Most of the pets are blind, hairless, in poor condition, and likely have heartworms.



These pets have a “Hold in place” for medical treatment for 30 days, but need help as soon as possible.



The PCPAS is asking for supplies such as towels, puppy pads, heating pads, paper towels, antibiotic shampoo, and Vet Care.



You can also donate to the Bissell Pet Foundation.