More than 5,300 additional virus cases reported in Louisiana

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

THURSDAY: The state reported 5,318 new cases, bringing the total to 361,148. The state says 916 of the newly reported cases are backlogged from as far back as Nov. 9, 2021.

There were 58 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,080.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,975, and ventilator use rose to 245.

The positivity rate for Thursday's data, minus backlogged cases, was about 10.20 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported 2,902, bringing the total to 355,835. There were 51 additional deaths, upping the statewide total to 8,022.

Hospitalizations fell to 2,029, and ventilator use fell to 235.

Another 18,241 patients are believed to have recovered in the past week, bringing the total to 298,614.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 11.25 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 4,673 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 352,939. There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,971 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,035, and ventilator use was up to 244.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 8.21 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported 1,402 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 348,234. There were 45 additional deaths, with the statewide total now at 7,918.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,982, and ventilator use rose to 232.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 10.58 percent.

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 5,413 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 346,829. Additionally, 40 more deaths were reported raising that total to 7,873.

1,960 people remain hospitalized with 225 still needing ventilators.

The positivity rate for weekend tests was about 10.35 percent.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 3,372 cases, bringing the total to 341,431. There were 105 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,833.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,069, and ventilator use increased to 220.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 9.97 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 4,526 cases, bringing the statewide total to 338,054. There were 47 additional deaths, a total of 7,728 since March.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,033, and ventilator use was up to 219.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 11.93 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 6,882 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 333,524. There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,681.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,993, and ventilator use increased to 207.

The state reported another 16,661 recoveries, bringing the total to 280,373 patients recovered.

The positivity rate was about 18.66 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 4,453 new cases, bringing the total to 326,684. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,635.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,974, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 205.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was around 9.56 percent.

MONDAY: There were 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 322,181. There were 48 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,585.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,891, and ventilator use was up to 207.

The positivity rate was about 12.45 percent for Monday's tests.

WEEKEND: There were 5,780 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 321,058. There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total of statewide deaths to 7,537.

There 1,833 patients in hospitals and 204 on ventilators.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday (1/14):

Ascension: 9,246 cases / 124 deaths

Assumption: 1,586 cases / 29 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 29,529 cases / 626 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,646 cases / 96 deaths

Iberville: 2,991 cases / 77 deaths

Livingston: 10,122 cases / 139 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,124 cases / 60 deaths

St. Helena: 789 cases / 5 deaths

St. James: 1,563 cases / 45 deaths

Tangipahoa: 10,020 cases / 206 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,107 cases / 50 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,005 cases / 26 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH