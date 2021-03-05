60°
More than 5,000 Entergy customers without power
BATON ROUGE - More than 5,000 Entergy customers are without electricity Friday night.
Customers residing in the areas of Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway around the Cortana Mall site are reporting outages.
An Entergy spokesperson said the outages are due to an issue at one of their substations. Crews are currently on site determining the cause of the issue.
There is no current estimation on how long it will take to restore power in the affected areas.
This story is still developing. Check back for more updates.
