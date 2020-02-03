71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 5,000 briefly lose power in Tangiphoa Parish

HAMMOND - Thousands of people were affected by power outages in parts of Tangipahoa Parish Monday afternoon.

According to Entergy, about 5,200 households in Hammond and Ponchatoula were without power after a technical failure. 

Entergy says power has been restored for a majority of households at this time. 

