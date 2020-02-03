71°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 5,000 briefly lose power in Tangiphoa Parish
HAMMOND - Thousands of people were affected by power outages in parts of Tangipahoa Parish Monday afternoon.
According to Entergy, about 5,200 households in Hammond and Ponchatoula were without power after a technical failure.
Entergy says power has been restored for a majority of households at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month Interview with Leon Dixon and Johnny Jones
-
Capital Area Human Services unveils mobile unit for opioid recovery
-
Multiple Tigers represented Lousiana in Super Bowl LIV
-
Baton Rouge couple on standby, waiting to evacuate China
-
Third person arrested in shocking Livingston child sex case