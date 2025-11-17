More than 400 tested at drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Tigerland Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Several local businesses teamed up to sponsor a coronavirus testing site for college students and employees after an outbreak was tied to a popular hangout spot near LSU.

Testing took place in the parking lot of Fred's in Tigerland starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Medical staff with Neighborhood Health was on site to provide the tests.

The clinic said it had to pack up early because of the weather, but it tested more than 400 people at the site Thursday. Anyone who signed up but missed out on their test Thursday can go to a Neighborhood Health clinic to get tested.

The tests were only available to students and university employees, who had to register online beforehand. Those who were tested should expect results within two to four days. Staff will email patients a link containing their results.