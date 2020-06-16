More than 37,000 recovered from virus in La.; state reports 553 new cases Monday

BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 553 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 47,172 confirmed cases statewide.

The number of reported deaths rose to 2,906, an increase of five from Sunday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again to 568. A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 15.

The state has entered phase 2 of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(6/15):

Ascension: 948 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 274 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 4,284 cases / 259 deaths

East Feliciana: 227 cases / 32 deaths

Iberville: 615 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 546 cases / 32 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 221 cases / 25 deaths

St. James: 308 cases / 27 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,048 cases / 42 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 204 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 231 cases / 14 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH