More than 37,000 recovered from virus in La.; state reports 553 new cases Monday
BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 553 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total to 47,172 confirmed cases statewide.
The number of reported deaths rose to 2,906, an increase of five from Sunday. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose again to 568. A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 15.
The state has entered phase 2 of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(6/15):
Ascension: 948 cases / 58 deaths
Assumption: 274 cases / 14 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 4,284 cases / 259 deaths
East Feliciana: 227 cases / 32 deaths
Iberville: 615 cases / 43 deaths
Livingston: 546 cases / 32 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 221 cases / 25 deaths
St. James: 308 cases / 27 deaths
Tangipahoa: 1,048 cases / 42 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 204 cases / 31 deaths
West Feliciana: 231 cases / 14 deaths
Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
