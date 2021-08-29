More than 360K without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida moves in

Downed power lines in Gonzales

More than 360,000 people are out of power as Hurricane Ida rolls through Louisiana.

As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, 350,000 of those are Entergy customers, and about 2,800 DEMCO customers have lost power.

An additional 9,700 Cleco customers in the St. Tammany, St. Mary and Washington parishes are also without power.

The vast majority of the outages, more than 200,000, were reported in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

