More than 300K without power in Jefferson, Orleans parishes

NEW ORLEANS - More than 300,000 are without power in the Greater New Orleans area Wednesday as Hurricane Zeta moved into southeast Louisiana.

According to Entergy about 178,000 households were experiencing outages in Jefferson Parish at the height of reporting, with roughly 159,000 more losing power in Orleans Parish. Another 12,000 lost power in Plaquemines Parish and almost 18,000 in Terrebonne Parish.

A majority of the outages were reported in the late afternoon-early evening hours. Entergy says full restoration could take up to 10 days, but most should have power earlier.

