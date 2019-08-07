More than 30 vehicles burglarized overnight in Zachary

ZACHARY - Police say an area of East Baton Rouge Parish was hit a slew of car burglaries early Wednesday morning.

The Zachary Police Department says its investigating 32 car burglaries that were all reported Wednesday morning. The crimes were reported in the area of the Myrtle Hill Subdivision, East Meadow Subdivision, Noble St., Cypress St and Nelson St.

Police did not immediately announce how much was stolen but confirmed two guns were taken.

None of the vehicles were forcefully entered.

Anyone with video or information on any suspicious activity during the overnight hours is asked to contact Zachary Police Department at (225)654-9393.