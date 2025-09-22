82°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 3,300 Entergy customers out of power Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - More than 3,300 Entergy customers in the Bocage and Towne Center area are out of power on Monday afternoon.
According to the Entergy outage map, 3,352 customers lost power at 3:12 p.m. No cause was listed, but the power is supposed to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
Trending News
A spokesperson for Entergy said details about the cause of the outage were not immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana prison system says the media inspired hunger strike among ICE detainees...
-
Southern University reopens John W. Fisher Hall after evacuation due to 'suspicious...
-
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on fifth DWI charge
-
Sorrento man sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
-
Baton Rouge Fire crews respond to Plank Road fire at vacant business;...
Sports Video
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity
-
FINAL: LSU beats Southeastern 56-10 in largest scoring output this season
-
Dutchtown shuts out Collegiate Baton Rouge for homecoming