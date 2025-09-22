82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 3,300 Entergy customers out of power Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - More than 3,300 Entergy customers in the Bocage and Towne Center area are out of power on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Entergy outage map, 3,352 customers lost power at 3:12 p.m. No cause was listed, but the power is supposed to be restored by 5:30 p.m. 

A spokesperson for Entergy said details about the cause of the outage were not immediately available. 

