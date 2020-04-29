Latest Weather Blog
More than 27,000 without power as storms sweep through Louisiana Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A series of storms swept through Louisiana Tuesday night and meteorologists say more bad weather is expected to hit the state early Wednesday morning.
As residents brace themselves for the second slew of storms, over 46,000 have been left without electricity, according to Entergy. The power company says its crews have been working through the night to assess damage and get power back on in impacted areas.
As of 11:30 a.m. East Baton Rouge Parish has over 600 without power. The majority of outages in the state are in Ascension, Plaquemines, Tangipahoa, and Jefferson Parish.
On Tuesday, eyewitnesses in Hammond spotted a tornado, while a home in Prairieville was struck by lightning and caught fire.
At this time, it is unknown if the bad weather resulted in any injuries or fatalities.
WBRZ will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day, keep up with the latest weather reports by following @WBRZWeather on Twitter or by watching 2une In on Channel 2 and WBRZ + from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
