More than 230 deaths reported in British Columbia amid historic heat wave

A historic heatwave that swept through British Columbia on Friday and continues to engulf the region has been the cause of over 230 deaths, CNN reports.

The province's coroner's service typically handles about 130 death reports during a four-day period. Amid the heatwave, this number spiked to a total of 233 deaths.

The chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, issued a statement regarding the unprecedented situation, saying, "Since the onset of the heatwave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory."

Lapointe added that the number of deaths during the heatwave is likely to "increase as data continues to be updated."

Officials add that the increasing number of heat-related deaths has exhausted front-line resources and severely delayed response times.

"We've never experienced anything like this heat in Vancouver," media relations Officer Sgt. Steve Addison said during a press conference.

On Saturday, downtown Vancouver saw a temperature of 98.6 degrees, on Sunday, 99.5 degrees and on Monday, 101.5 degrees.

Regional authorities say those most susceptible to heat-related illness or even death include the elderly and the very young.

For this reason, police are encouraging citizens to check on loved ones and neighbors.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges those withstanding exceptionally hot weather conditions to stay as cool as possible, to remain hydrated, and to take steps to be informed of the latest news and weather reports.

Click here for details on the CDC's precautions.