75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 21,000 expected at Trump's first Easter Egg Roll

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Monday, April 17 2017 Apr 17, 2017 April 17, 2017 6:42 AM April 17, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has welcomed families to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Speaking on Monday at the popular "egg-stravaganza," Trump said: "we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before."

Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and 11-year-old son Barron.

Thousands of children are expected at the White House for its biggest social event of the year. There had been some hand-wringing over whether the Trump administration would be able to pull off a successful event.

A downsized version of the 139-year-old event has kicked off on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That's down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days