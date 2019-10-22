More than 200 volunteer with charity organizations for 'Neighbors Day'

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees volunteered for charitable caused throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area as part of the company's annual effort to give back.

Declared by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome as "Neighbors Day," roughly 265 of the company's employees volunteered more than 1,000 hours of service for the community on Monday, Oct. 14.

Established after the flood of 2016, when NCFU employees went out into the community to offer assistance, the company has kept the tradition alive for the following three years.

“There are a lot of ways to define the success of your company,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “For us, success includes investing in and improving the communities we serve. Neighbors Day presents an opportunity to impact thousands of people in a single day.”