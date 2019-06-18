More than 200 buildings flooded in East Baton Rouge after recent severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Officials say more than 500 damage reports were submitted following severe weather earlier this month.

The deadline to submit reports in East Baton Rouge Parish was Monday. Records show that 204 buildings flooded, 134 vehicles received water, and 110 structures were damaged. The vast majority of the flooded buildings were residential.

The area was hit with heavy rain and flash flooding June 5 and 6. At least one person drowned during the storms.

You can see the full results below:

-Auto damage

10

-Downed trees

2

-Fence damage

6

-Flooded auto

134

-Flooded building

204

-Personal property loss

8

-Street flooding

15

-Structural damage

110

-Tree issues

8

-Utility damage

7

Flooded buildings

-Residential

189

-Commercial

15

Total: 504