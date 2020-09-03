More than 200,000 still without power in Louisiana one week after Hurricane Laura

State officials say more than 200,000 people are still being affected by power outages a week after Hurricane Laura ripped through southwest Louisiana.

Governor Edwards said during a news conference Thursday that 211,806 households were without electricity, nearly 10 percent of the state. The most widespread outages were reported in parishes along the southwest corner of the state, near the coast and the Texas line.

The parishes most affected were Calcasieu and Cameron, both with a 99-percent outage rate as of Thursday morning, according to the state. Beauregard and Winn parishes were also hit hard, with outage rates over 80 percent.

The governor added that more than 11,000 people affected by the storm are currently being sheltered by the state, mostly in hotels across Louisiana.