More than 20 homes damaged during tornado in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday

KENTWOOD - More than 20 homes were damaged after a tornado raged through a neighborhood just outside of Kentwood Saturday afternoon, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said.

"As of right now, we think we have between 20 to 30 homes that were damaged. We're working with the power companies, DOTD, other parish and state officials to assess the damage. Given the extent of damage that's hit the East Fork community, we're very fortunate that we have no injuries or deaths," Sticker said.

June Bug Gill was one of those affected by the tornado. A tree fell on top of his home.

"I was just sitting there eating a piece of pizza. I heard a ruckus out here. I said, 'What is that?' And boy, it was over with. It happened that fast. You don't have time to think, you don't have time to do anything," Gill said.

Gill says it only took a few seconds for the tornado to destroy his home of more than 30 years. The impact made the home shift off the foundation and it's now split in half.

"It blew me down through the house, and for about 5 to 10 seconds. It was the most pressure building up in the house. Finally, the front door blew open, and it was through. But everything was crumbling around me," he said.

Through it all, Gill kept a positive mindset about the situation. He says he will be staying with family until he is able to get another home.

"What can we do? The Lord blessed me through this, and he'll bless me again. I'll get another house. No big deal. As long as no one got hurt, we're good," he said.