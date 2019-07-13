More than 20,000 without power as Barry approaches

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people have lost power in the capital area Saturday morning as the region is bracing for Tropical Storm Barry.

Entergy reports more than 9,000 are impacted by outages in East Baton Rouge alone, with another 3,000 affected in Ascension. About 6,700 are also without power in nearby Assumption Parish, and roughly 1,100 more in Iberville Parish.

Demco says about 2,000 more people are affected Livingston Parish with another 700 out between Ascension, East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

There is no estimated time for when power might be restored.