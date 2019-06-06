Thousands without power across capital area after morning downpour

BATON ROUGE - More than 5,000 people are without power in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas Thursday.

Entergy is reporting more than 3,700 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power. More than 1,100 are affected in Ascension Parish, and another 2,700 are without power in Livingston Parish.

Demco has reported another 3,200 of its customers are impacted in Livingston Parish, along with another 1,800 in Ascension.