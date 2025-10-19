67°
More than 2,300 Entergy customers in Gonzales in the dark after car ran into power pole
GONZALES - More than 2,300 Entergy customers in Gonzales were in the dark Sunday evening after car ran into power pole, knocking out electricity to the area.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Highway 621 at Della Marchand Drive.
A photo shared by the sheriff;s office showed the vehicle on its side in a ditch with power lines over the hood and another line across the road.
As of 5:50 p.m., Entergy's outage map says that 2,397 customers along Highway 621 and Black Bayou Road are out of service.
At 6:15 p.m., that number decreased to 202.
The estimated restoration time is 8:30 p.m.
