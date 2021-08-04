More than 2,200 hospitalized with COVID in Louisiana, setting new pandemic record

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana reported more than 100 additional patients with the coronavirus were checked into hospitals since Tuesday, when the state set a new record for people hospitalized with the virus.

On Wednesday, Louisiana reported 2,247 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 2,112 were getting treatment just a day earlier.

The state also shared new data outlining how many people in hospitals were vaccinated for the virus. As of Wednesday, 90 percent of those patients were not fully vaccinated.

Locally, Baton Rouge General, Ochsner, and Our Lady of the Lake said 380 people were hospitalized in the Baton Rouge area, with 321 of them being unvaccinated.

In data recorded last week, 90 percent of new cases and 84 percent of deaths were reported in people who weren't fully vaccinated.

Health officials also reported 4,778 new cases statewide, with a positivity rate of about 12.81 percent in Wednesday's newly reported tests. The state also reported another 44 people died since Tuesday.