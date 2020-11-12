More than 2,100 new virus cases in La. since Tuesday; nearly 3,900 more recoveries reported

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: There were 2,173 new cases reported over two days, bringing the statewide total to 191,889. There were 34 additional deaths, bringing Louisiana's total deaths to 5,863.

Hospitalizations fell to 676 since Wednesday, and ventilator use was down to 59.

Another 3,897 people were said to have recovered in the past week.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced it would not update coronavirus data Wednesday as the state observes Veterans Day. It will also pause reporting on the following holidays through the rest of the year: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

TUESDAY: The state reported 1,307 new cases Tuesday due in part to a large amount of new tests, a total of 189,682 cases statewide. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,829.

Hospitalizations rose again to 684, and ventilator use fell to 66.

MONDAY: There were 380 new cases Monday, a total of 188,352. There were 12 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,819 statewide.

Hospitalizations rose sharply to 652, and ventilator use dropped to 71.

SUNDAY: The state reported 1,251 new COVID cases Sunday for a statewide total of 187,961 since March. As of Sunday, there were more than 172,000 patients recovered. Twenty more deaths were reported Sunday for a total of 5,807 since the pandemic began. Of the 622 patients in the hospital Sunday - a decrease from Friday - 72 people were on a ventilator, also a lower number since Friday.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(11/12):

Ascension: 4,600 cases / 100 deaths

Assumption: 852 cases / 25 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 16,870 cases / 463 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,816 cases / 83 deaths

Iberville: 1,580 cases / 62 deaths

Livingston: 4,463 cases / 83 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,181 cases / 44 deaths

St. Helena: 448 cases / 4 death

St. James: 864 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 5,197 cases / 130 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,037 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 767 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

