More than 2,000 without power as outages reported across multiple parishes

BATON ROUGE - Both Entergy and Demco are reporting outages Monday morning as severe weather moves through the area.

Here is what it feels like this morning, with a look at satellite and radar. Your forecast, @WBRZ | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/eqjnddk6NB — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 24, 2019

Entergy is reported that more than 2,100 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and more than 85 in Livingston Parish are without power. An outage has also been reported in East Feliciana Parish where 116 customers are without electricity.

According to the Demco outage map, more than 100 are without power in West Feliciana Parish. There are also more than 290 in East Baton Rouge Parish and 68 in East Feliciana Parish effected by the outages.