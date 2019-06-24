73°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 2,000 without power as outages reported across multiple parishes
BATON ROUGE - Both Entergy and Demco are reporting outages Monday morning as severe weather moves through the area.
Here is what it feels like this morning, with a look at satellite and radar. Your forecast, @WBRZ | #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/eqjnddk6NB— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 24, 2019
Entergy is reported that more than 2,100 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish and more than 85 in Livingston Parish are without power. An outage has also been reported in East Feliciana Parish where 116 customers are without electricity.
According to the Demco outage map, more than 100 are without power in West Feliciana Parish. There are also more than 290 in East Baton Rouge Parish and 68 in East Feliciana Parish effected by the outages.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish judge to discuss defense funding, bond in Theriot case
-
Police investigating fatal Sunday shooting on Lake Calais Court
-
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer receives personalized rocking horse
-
Three heroic Central Private graduates saved four distressed swimmers while on senior...
-
It's heating up and officials are reminding people to stay cool