More than $1M worth of cocaine found in Louisiana waterway
IBERIA PARISH - Authorities seized a large amount of pure cocaine that was found floating in a waterway Tuesday.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Officer were contacted by the Department of Homeland Security in reference to suspected narcotics recovered by a work boat. Detectives were able to contact the boat at the docks in the Port of Iberia.
The ship's captain reported finding a suspicious bundle floating in the water roughly 50 to 55 miles south of Southwest Pass. Inside the bundle, authorities found 30 individually-wrapped packages of suspected pure cocaine weighing approximately 2.5 pounds each.
The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1 million.
Investigators are working with federal agents in an attempt to determine the origin of the cocaine.
