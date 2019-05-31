More than $18K in THC vape cartridges, drugs found inside Livingston Parish home

WALKER - Authorities in Livingston Parish seized illegal narcotics and more than 300 vape cartridges after searching a home.

Narcotics agents executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Eric Altazin on Hope Haven Drive in Walker as part of their investigation. During the search, authorities found more than 350 THC vape cartridges worth $18,000. They also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

"Cases like these take time to build. After receiving a solid tip, our veteran detectives were patient, deliberate and successful throughout this investigation," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Altazin was arrested and booked with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.