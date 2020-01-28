More than 184,000 Louisiana sign-ups in federal marketplace

BATON ROUGE- More than 184,000 Louisiana residents enrolled for health insurance through the federal marketplace, before the sign-up period ended Sunday. That's a growth of 82,000 people from last year.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the latest enrollment data Wednesday.

About 11.4 million people nationwide will get health insurance through marketplaces created under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.



Louisiana's numbers have spiked from last year, the first year of the marketplace - and the requirement that people get insurance or face a federal penalty. In the 2014 enrollment period, about 102,000 Louisianians signed up for health care coverage.



Of the people enrolled this year, one-third of them - about 63,000 - are in the metropolitan New Orleans area.

Another 20 percent were in the Baton Rouge area.