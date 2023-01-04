More than 1800 Entergy customers out of power after storms roll through

More than 1,800 Entergy customers are in the dark Tuesday night after storms rolled through the area.

According to Entergy's outage map, Ascension Parish had 657 outages and Tangipahoa Parish had 1,290 following the severe weather moving through. As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ascension Parish had a little over 1,300 outages and Tangipahoa's outages had gone down to just over 60.

You can view the outage map here.